WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For over 20 years, Rebuilding Together has repaired homes across the country.

Here in Warner Robins, four lucky homeowners were selected to give their yards, roofs, and paint a makeover.

"We do anything from yard work, painting, HVAC systems, total electric, fixing electrical parts in the house, bathroom modifications to fit a disabled person, and the list just goes on," says Rebuilding Together Warner Robins director Jerome Stephens.

"We've done 1,110 homes in the city of Warner Robins and Houston County."

For the homeowners, this is more than they could've asked for.

"This means the world to me. I try to keep my yard the best I could cause I'm the only one that lives here, but by them doing this for me, I don't know how to express myself," says Mary Dean.

Less than a mile away, Everlean Walker got her porch, windows, and the entire outside of her home repainted.

"It says a lot that they're caring people and they're willing to help people that need a helping hand and I really appreciate it," Walker says.

Terri Wright, who got a hip replacement,got a whole new deck, new roof, and major landscaping done.

"I try to get out here and do a little bit at a time. By the time I get finished with one little chore, it's time to start it all over again and I just can't do it," she says.

With Rebuilding Together helping for free, it takes the financial burden off of her.

"For someone to come in and help us do it, people that don't even know us, it just overwhelms me and I really truly feel blessed they can do this."

Rebuilding Together has four chapters in Georgia, with two here in Warner Robins and Macon.