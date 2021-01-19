American Red Cross, Warner Robins church work to get essentials to apartment fire victims

The Red Cross of Georgia says they're helping 19 families affected by the fire, as of Monday afternoon.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At least 33 people were displaced from their homes when flames broke out at the Coldwater Creek Apartments Sunday around 2 a.m. Now, the American Red Cross and a nearby church are stepping in to help.

The Red Cross had boots on the ground within hours after flames destroyed the Warner Robins apartments.

"Five volunteers on the ground, another five working virtually, so we can quickly help the families for the one-on-one to help them find 'what are your emergency needs,'" Communication Director for the American Red Cross of Georgia Sherry Nicholson said.

Those emergency needs include temporary housing, food and clothes. Nicholson says their case workers will continue to work with the 19 families in the days ahead.

"We can help with emotional needs, we can refill a prescription lost in a fire, we can even say a prayer with someone if someone requests that. So, we're there to meet all the needs we can for the people affected," Nicholson said.

Nicholson says they cannot do it on their own.

Southside Baptist Church, just down the road from the apartment complex, also stepped in to help get essentials, including clothes, for those displaced. Right now, Red Cross caseworkers are sorting out what sizes are needed.

Pastor Jerry Walls at Southside Baptist Church says these families will also need help financially to get essentials and other items.

"Gift cards are really easy to pass along to families," Walls said.

Walls says the church has made it their mission to help their community. Just two weeks ago, they launched the program called "For the 478."

"We've set aside a budget. We've set aside funds. We really want to do something for our community. This happened, and we feel like this was God saying OK this is your first project for the 478," Walls said.

In terms of the investigation into what started the fire, Mandy Stella with the City of Warner Robins says there's no further information at this time. We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.