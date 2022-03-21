1 dead, 2 hospitalized after boat crash in south Georgia

Georgia DNR says two boats collided at the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a boat accident in south Georgia over the weekend.

According to Georgia DNR, it happened Saturday on the Flint River near the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge.

It was reported to officials that a 2022 Xpress Center Console boat collided with a 2001 Stratos bass boat in the area of the Hwy 84 bridge.

The driver of the Stratos was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Express and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to Tallahassee for treatment.

Georgia DNR says both boats were involved in separate fishing tournaments.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and it could several months to complete.