$10K reward for information on man wanted for Yale student murder, last seen in Georgia

MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan is charged with the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says there is a $10,000 reward for information on a man wanted for killing a Yale University student.

A release from the U.S. Marshals says he was last seen in Georgia.

The agency is expanding a nationwide manhunt for Qinxuan Pan, who is now charged with murder.

New Haven Police Department got an arrest warrant last Friday, charging MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan with the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang.

“Having accepted the delegation of apprehension responsibility for the fugitive, the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Connecticut would like to commend the professionalism of the New Haven Police Department and its diligent investigation leading to felony murder charges. We are committed to working tirelessly, leveraging our nationwide resources and global reach to bring this individual to justice," U.S. Marshal Lawrence J. Bobnick of the District of Connecticut said.

Pan was last seen on the morning of Feb. 11. The release says he was driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.

Family says Pan was carrying a black backpack and was "acting strange."

He is about six feet tall and weights around 170 pounds. The release describes him as having a medium complexion and short black hair.