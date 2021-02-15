Officers say two masked people forced their way into the apartment, demanded money and shot an elderly woman who lived there.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Police say a 12-year-old shot and killed a home invader in self-defense Saturday at an apartment in North Carolina.

Officers say they arrived at the apartment just after midnight Saturday and found a 73-year-old woman shot. Nearby, they found a man who'd been shot too. Both were taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries weren't life-threatening, but the man died, according to police.

Detectives say two masked people forced their way into the apartment, demanded money and shot the 73-year-old woman. During the robbery, a 12-year-old shot at the masked people "in self defense" and the intruders left, the agency said.

Police say they believe the man they found shot was hit during the robbery and was involved in the home invasion.

According to police, the 12-year-old is not expected to be charged in the shooting. Detectives are still investigating the robbery and shootings.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the 12-year-old might be charged. He will not be.