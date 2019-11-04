OCALA, Fla. — Marion County deputies are seeking three Ocala children who may be in danger.

Deputies say Robert Dean Jr., 12, Zayden Slater, 7, and Lilith Kelley, 5, were last seen April 4 with their mother, Amanda Manypenny.

The kids have been living around drugs, put in hazardous conditions and are homeless, deputies said.

Amanda Manypenny

Provided photo

Manypenny has not brought her kids to meetings with the Department of Children and Families investigators.

DCF has been court ordered to take the children.

If you know where the kids or Manypenny are, call 911.

