RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a missing 3-year-old.

The Scotland County Sheriff`s Office is searching for Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

Oxendine is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing pink sweatpants, a red shirt, and Crocs slip-on shoes that officials say have two white dogs on them.

Officials provided an address of 10041 Hunt Rd Laurel Hill NC. It's not clear where Oxendine was last seen.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911.

NC Department of Public Safety

This is a developing story.

