OPELIKA, Ala. — Anitra Gunn will be laid to rest in an Alabama ceremony that will be open to the public, said the church that will be hosting the service.

The services will be held on Feb. 29 at the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. They will begin at 11 a.m. local time.

Gunn attended Westlake High School in Atlanta and was a senior agriculture student at Fort Valley State University in the Macon area. She was reported missing on Valentine's Day, Friday, after her father asked for a welfare check to be conducted at her home.

Anitra's father has launched an 'Anitra Gunn Memorial Fund' fundraiser on GoFundMe

Authorities mounted an intense search for her, but it came to a tragic ending Tuesday, Feb. 18 after her body was found in the woods.

RELATED: College student Anitra Gunn was strangled by boyfriend, warrant says

Her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, has been charged with murder in her death.

Members of the Fort Valley community came together last week to honor her life. Restaurant Eighteen 36 was filled with people who knew the 23-year-old student.

"She was our sister. She was our teammate," said restaurant owner Kelvin Blalock.

Blalock says Gunn was a hardworking employee and he wanted to do something to honor her. The ceremony began in prayer.

"And ask that you would comfort, strengthen, and guide us," said one Fort Valley pastor.

RELATED: 'She was our sister': Fort Valley restaurant holds balloon release to honor Anitra Gunn

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams says the entire community is hurting.

"We all are like family, so it's like we have lost close kin," Williams explained.

It's a feeling that hit hard for former daycare coworker Sandra Marshall.

"I grew to love her as one of my own children," said Marshall.

MORE HEADLINES

Murder warrant issued for boyfriend of slain college student Anitra Gunn

Timeline: Everything that's happened in the case of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

'Praying for strength': Slain Fort Valley college student remembered at restaurant where she worked

Missing-person report details Georgia college student's final texts to her father

Final text messages between Anitra Gunn and her 'Mami!'

Fort Valley State students face four tragic deaths in four years

Father of slain college student asks for prayers

'We are intensely saddened': FVSU releases a statement on Anitra Gunn