Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals got off to a hot start, scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning. This was all before some attendees were able to get to their seats.

The biggest first inning in MLB playoff history stunned the crowd at SunTrust Park on Wednesday and put the Braves on course to tie a big league record with their 10th straight postseason first-round loss.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2, retired only one hitter. A huge error by first baseman Freddie Freeman cost the Braves a chance to get out of the inning with only one run scoring. Freeman had a hard-hit ball by Yadier Molina bounce off his glove. Had he fielded it cleanly, it could have been an inning-ending double play.

Tommy Edman, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong each had a two-run double, Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and St. Louis added to the Braves' misery by scoring its final run on a strikeout.

Marcell Ozuna swung at a pitch in the dirt was already heading back to the dugout when he realized the pitch had gotten by Brian McCann. The catcher fell down trying to retrieve the ball and his throw to first to too late to get the late-running Ozuna.

The Cardinals sent 14 batters to the plate before Max Fried finally got the final out.

Material from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

