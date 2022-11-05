Watch as good Samaritans help stop car as driver suffers medical issue

A man was seen using a dumbbell to smash through a window.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Fred Rodgers — that's Mr. Rodgers — advised to always look for the helpers. Last Thursday, there were a bunch who helped prevent a serious situation from potentially becoming a tragedy.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on its Facebook page showing several people who got out of their cars at a busy intersection to help a woman having a medical episode.

It reportedly happened May 5 at Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road.

Seeing the woman slumped over the steering wheel and slowly entering the intersection, her coworker ran into the street and alongside the car to wave at drivers in an attempt to get them to stop.

Video shows the car crossing the intersection before multiple people worked to push and hold the car in place. At one point, a woman handed a man an orange dumbbell to smash through one of the car's windows. Another man then was able to climb through to unlock the passenger's side door and helped put the car into park, police said.

The good Samaritans eventually pushed the car to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where a nurse on the phone with 911 helped provide medical attention until the fire department could respond.