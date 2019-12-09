BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Port of Brunswick is "back open for business," Gov. Brian Kemp said on Thursday.

A cargo ship the size of a 70-story building carrying more than 4,000 cars capsized in the Brunswick shipping channel last weekend, blocking access to the port.

On Twitter, Gov. Kemp thanked the Coast Guard and Georgia Ports for their efforts to re-establish shipping lanes.

It's not clear, however, exactly how passable those lanes currently are, or to what extent shipping traffic is flowing to and from the port.

11Alive sister station First Coast News in Jacksonville reported that ships can currently move through on a case by case basis but the port is not 100 percent open.

Fully maneuvering the downed Golden Ray cargo ship back upright and removing it from the channel is expected to take some time.

"This is a complex salvage case," Cmdr. Norm Witt of the Coast guard told the Associated Press on Tuesday. "It is not going to be quick. I would say we're going to measure this in weeks, if not months."

The Coast Guard is still investigating what caused the massive ship to capsize.

The ship's pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued, including four men trapped for 36 hours before they could be extracted through a hole drilled into the hull.

