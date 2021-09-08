Carnival Cruise Line delays cruises from Jacksonville until 2022

Carnival announced last week that the restart of sailing for five ships operating out of U.S. home ports will be moved to 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Itching to go on a cruise? If you're looking to sail out of Jacksonville, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Carnival announced last week that the restart of sailing for five ships operating out of U.S. home ports will be moved to 2022, which includes the Carnival Ecstasy based in Jacksonville.

Other ships that has been delayed to 2022 including the Carnival Liberty in Port Canaveral, Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, Carnival Paradise in Tampa, and the Carnival Sensation in Mobile.

In July 2020, it seemed as if cruises were going to be sailing again, with the company selling cabins for an Oct. 1. 2020 launch. However, the no sail order was once again extended by the CDC in mid-July which put a damper on people's plans for embarkation.

Since then, the CDC has released several phases of the framework for conditional sailing order, including the recommendation to have all passengers vaccinated prior to sailing.

Carnival is following CDC guidance and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for most passengers prior to sailing from ports along the Atlantic.

However, there has been ongoing debate as Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a law banning proof of vaccination or 'vaccine passports' back in May.

"In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision," said DeSantis.

Despite the ongoing legal feud between DeSantis and the cruise industry, it appears there will be some cruises departing from Florida as early as November.