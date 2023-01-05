Florida man arrested for allegedly poisoning neighborhood cats, dogs

Authorities said Jeremy Stromwall was arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an investigation confirmed that multiple animals had been poisoned.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing his neighbor's dog and three cats with antifreeze, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Jeremy Stromwall was arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an investigation confirmed that multiple animals had been poisoned.

The investigation began on Dec. 2 after deputies and Marion County Animal Services responded to a call that a cat named "Mr. Cat" was possibly poisoned.

"The pet owner advised that his pet cat, named 'Mr. Cat,' began acting sick and seizing the previous night," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He transported Mr. Cat to Dunnellon Animal Hospital for treatment, where he ultimately died."

Initial tests determined that "Mr. Cat" was likely poisoned, the sheriff's office said. The cat's owner told authorities that in October his pet dog, "Bella," died after similar symptoms. Another neighbor said five of her cats also died of the same symptoms.

After further investigation and tests, it was determined that "Mr. Cat" died from ethylene glycol intoxication, likely from ingesting antifreeze, the agency said.

Deputies later returned to the neighborhood to meet with the owners of the deceased animals and were eventually given permission to exhume the remains of Bella and two cats, named “Lil’ Peanut” and “Tiger."

It was determined that those animals also died from ethylene glycol poisoning.

"During the original call for service, outside of Stromwall’s residence, deputies located a bowl of tuna that appeared to be mixed with antifreeze," the agency wrote. It was later confirmed that the tuna was mixed with antifreeze.

As the investigation progressed, deputies learned that Stromwall had allegedly made statements about harming cats in the neighborhood by saying he was "putting out tainted food to poison them," which also included getting them to eat cat food mixed with rat poison.

On Dec. 22, a search warrant was executed on Stromwell's home. Deputies said during the search they located three containers of antifreeze (including a nearly empty container of antifreeze concentrate), multiple cans of tuna and fish-flavored rat poison.

Stromwall was later located, placed under arrest, and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains in custody, the sheriff's office noted.