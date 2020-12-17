More than $411 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded by the Coast Guard in South Florida

The total amount of drugs seized weighed in at 31,800 pounds.

MIAMI — Thousands of pounds of drugs are off the open waters thanks to a major drug bust by the U.S. Coast Guard netting more than $411.3 million in cocaine and marijuana.

The Coast Guard Cutter James crew offloaded the 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades Wednesday.

"This patrol highlights our crew's continued commitment to protecting the American people from our adversaries," said Capt. Todd Vance, James' commanding officer. "Despite COVID, the James crew demonstrated supreme resilience, and the results of their exceptional performance are being showcased today."

According to a press release, the drugs were intercepted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The Coast Guard attributes partnerships with the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands to its success of stopping 20 smuggling vessels.

