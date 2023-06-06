Coast Guard rescues 5 people sitting on wing of downed plane in The Bahamas

All people involved in the rescue were transported safely to shore and no one was injured, the agency said via social media.

MIAMI — Five people were rescued Monday afternoon after the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami found them on the wings of a downed plane in The Bahamas.

All people involved in the rescue were transported safely to shore and none faced any injuries, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Crews from the Coast Guard launched two planes — HC-144 and MH-65 — after responding to a request for assistance from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force for an aircraft that went down with five people on board.

Coast Guard officials say they located the downed plane and the people on the wings of the aircraft north of Andros Islands in The Islands of The Bahamas.

Related Articles Coast Guard rescues 7 from capsized boats over Memorial Day weekend

The Royal Bahamas Defense reportedly sent three surface assets and there was also a "Good Samaritan" who arrived at the scene of the downed plane and safely brought the five people back to shore.