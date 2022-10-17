Good Samaritan finds 11 pounds of cocaine on Daytona Beach

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $150,000.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A beachgoer made an unexpected discovery along the Daytona Beach shoreline this week: a package containing 11 pounds of cocaine.

The good Samaritan came across the suspicious washed-up package and contacted local authorities, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a tweet.

The agent shared a photo of what appears to be a ripped-open black back with a white brick inside.

According to Slosar, the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $150,000.

The package was seized by border patrol agents.