63 pounds of cocaine worth $1.4M washes ashore the Florida Keys, Border Patrol says

The large package is one of several that have washed ashore in the area over the last several weeks.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Cocaine keeps washing ashore the Florida Keys. And the latest package found on a Sunshine State beach is a big one.

The U.S. Border Patrol says an employee at a Florida Keys state park spotted a large package washed up on the beach and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Inside the package was 23 bricks of cocaine, amounting to 63 pounds of the illegal drug, according to USBP. Border Patrol says the cocaine is worth about $1.4 million.

This package of cocaine is only the latest to wash ashore the Florida Keys in recent weeks.

Last week two separate packages washed up on the Islamorada shoreline. Each weighed about 2.4 pounds, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Another package was found that week by anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key. It also was a 2.4-pound package of cocaine.

At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.