Georgia man accused of killing North Carolina woman, faces kidnapping charges

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man has been arrested, accused of killing a woman and attempting to kill another.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Robert Tyjuan Reid's arrest. They said Reid is from Covington, Georgia and is accused of the murder of Lin Thi Rawls and the attempted murder of Rochelle Harrell.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has been investigating the murder and attempted murder since Feb. 20.

Investigators said they got a call about a woman who had been assaulted at an Aulander home. When deputies arrived, they found Rawls dead and Harrell badly hurt.

Reid was arrested on April 5. He is now in custody in Georgia on the following charges: