The crocodile starts out swimming on the surface but then slowly goes into the water.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Let this remind you to always check your surroundings when heading out to the beach.

A large crocodile was seen on Monday swimming in its unnatural habitat as it wandered around under the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier.

In a video posted on the City of Pompano Beach's Facebook page, the reptile is seen calmly swimming under the pier while no other people appear to be near it in the water.

"I was thinking about swimming in the water this morning," a person is heard saying in the video.

The city says officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission went to the pier in hopes of capturing the reptile.

Lifeguards initially posted double red flags and closed the beach to swimming due to the crocodile sighting, but the flags have been replaced by double green flags to allow swimmers back into the water, the city said in an update on Tuesday.