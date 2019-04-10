DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school senior is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in north Georgia, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WRCB said the three teens were students at Dade County High School and were on their way to their school's homecoming celebration when they crashed with another car off Daniels Road around 6:20 Thursday evening.

The Dade County School Superintendent confirmed that two of the three students were members of the school's band. No names have been released at this time.

The superintended said all of the homecoming activities for the evening were canceled after the crash, and chaplains were brought in to help students.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

