Daytona Beach officer shot in June dies from his injuries after spending 2 months in the hospital

A manhunt was launched for the accused shooter. Police say Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was later found in a treehouse in Georgia.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a "suspicious incident" in June has died from his injuries, according to officials.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was said to have passed with his family by his side at Halifax Health Medical Center.

“Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy,” said Daytona Beach Police Department Police Chief Jakari Young. “Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

A manhunt was launched for Raynor's accused shooter, Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace who police say was later found in a treehouse on a 3-acre property outside of Atlanta. The property was also reported to have ties with an all-Black, pro-gun organization known to demonstrate against white supremacy and police violence.

“There is no place for hate in Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the time on Twitter. “Our law enforcement will be protected. Justice will be swift.”

For the support in the months that followed, Chief Young thanked the community and asked for Raynor's family's privacy to be respected while they grieve.

According to a press release, Raynor is the 10th Daytona Beach Police Department officer to die in the line of duty.

“We ask that anyone who would like to send their condolences or offer a donation or do something on behalf of the Raynor family to please contact the police department instead of going directly to them,” Young said. “We hope this will ease some of the burden on them.”

Anyone who wishes to do so is asked to contact the police department via email at JasminskiHeather@DBPD.us or by phone at 386 671-5364.

A Celebration Of Life and funeral arrangements have not yet been made.