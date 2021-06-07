Longtime DeKalb firefighter turned deputy dies while saving swimmers on Alabama coast

Departments in two states are mourning the loss of Bill Smith following his heroic efforts to save swimmers in distress.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — Emergency responders in two states are mourning the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others to the very last.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department announced on Monday that its former deputy chief of operations, who had served the community there for 25 years, had died.

DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said that Smith had retired from the department in 2011. But it wasn't long before he joined an Alabama sheriff's office to continue servicing the public.

The sheriff of Baldwin County, Alabama confirmed that Smith had died on Sunday while attempting to rescue a swimmer along the Gulf Coast. Another deputy was also hospitalized during the rescue attempts but is expected to be OK. A total of three swimmers survived with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries from the ordeal.

The sheriff's letter went on to ask those in the community to keep Smith's family in their prayers. DeKalb Fire's Chief Darnell made a similar request while also honoring the memory of someone he said positively impacted his community. in closing, he described a public servant who dedicated his life to the protection of others.