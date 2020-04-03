DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney will announce today the capture of a serial rapist across the metro area.

They say the alleged rapist is linked to eight cold cases.

According to a news release, the suspect was identified through the efforts of of the sexual assault task force.

A scheduled news conference will take place at 1 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Collaborating agencies include Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the GBI, DeKalb County Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Conyers Police Department.

