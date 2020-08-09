Disney World cancels Mickey's Christmas party, EPCOT Candlelight Processional

These holiday events are two of the biggest Disney park events of the year and usually draw huge crowds.

It's official: Disney World will not host any of its big-ticket holiday events this year.

The parks announced Tuesday that Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT's Candlelight Processional will "be on hiatus" this year because of their potential to draw huge crowds.

"We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we're glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative waves," Communications Manager Laurel Slater wrote in a post on Disney Parks Blog.

The holidays are still coming to Disney World, however, and the decorations go up on Nov. 6. But, instead of having separate events, many of the favorite activities, shows and characters will still happen at Disney World's four parks and resorts.

Magic Kingdom will have holiday-themed "character cavalcades" instead of the massive Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. Disney said the popular Toy Soldiers will still make an appearance down Main Street, however.

Animal Kingdom will have "festive flotillas," EPCOT will have holiday promenades and Hollywood Studios will have "merry motorcades."

Later in the season, EPCOT will still have a scaled-down version of its International Festival of the Holidays with several outdoor kitchens serving holiday food and drinks.

And, Disney said Santa Claus will make pop-up appearances at the parks, hotels and Disney Springs.

Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom will also have new projection effects once the sun goes down. Instead of the Castle Dream Lights, the castle will be lit up with a rotating series of designs, including a holiday sweater and red, green and gold ornaments.

Disney Parks Blog has more on what else is coming to Disney World this year for the holidays.

Back in June, Disney World canceled its popular fall event, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. At the time, Disney World parks had been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks reopened July 11 and July 15.

What other people are reading right now: