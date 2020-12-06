FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An 18-year-old drowned Thursday after officials said he went over the waterfalls at Little River Falls in the Little River Canyon National Preserve.

National Park Service officials said the teen was floating on the river above the falls with friends around 5:20 that evening.

They said his friends got out of the river about 80 feet before the falls, but the teen got caught in the current and went over the edge. Officials said he didn't resurface from the pool below.

First responders were dispatched to the scene and were there within minutes, and began a search and rescue operation.

National Park Service rangers, as well as crews from several other local Alabama emergency agencies, searched the water. Divers recovered the 18-year-old's body from the canyon a little more than an hour later.

The victim has not yet been identified.

