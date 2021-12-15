Troopers honored Sgt. Nick Sottile with a father-daughter dance.

ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers showed up when it counts the most.

Sgt. Nick Sottile was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 7, 2007, according to FHP. Over the weekend, one of his daughters got married and the law enforcement family was there to watch her walk down the aisle.

Not only did they attend to support the family, but they also honored Sgt. Sottile by dancing with her during the father-daughter dance.

"They all stepped in where Sergeant Sottile should have been," FHP said in a Facebook post.

Sottile was shot and killed while making a traffic stop, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. During the stop, one of the two people inside the car opened fire, shooting Sottile in the chest.