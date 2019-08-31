ATLANTA — A false report of shots fired at Lenox Mall made Atlanta Police quickly switch from controlling a situation to control rumors.

The reports first came in on social media around 2:30 p.m., claiming that there had been a shooting at the popular Buckhead mall, but police have since clarified that the original call they received of shots fired was not correct.

"There were no shots fired," Atlanta Police spokesperson James White III said. "A fight occurred between two individuals inside the location near Checkers."

White said that the incident caused alarm among shoppers who began to flee the food court. In one video provided to 11Alive, shoppers are heard telling one man that they were told there was an active shooter.

Despite the false report, no injuries were reported in the panic. Police are still on the scene working to gather information on the people involved as their investigation continues.

Police haven't mentioned what led up to the fight or exactly how the incident ended up being mistaken for a shooting.

MORE HEADLINES |

Hurricane Dorian remains a dangerous Category 4 hurricane; path trends east

Study reveals thousands of donated kidneys thrown out each year in United States

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old