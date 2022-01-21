NCDOT snow plow flips outside of Fayetteville, fire crews say

Capt. Rudy Allgood with the Carthage Fire Department said the driver thought they were on the road, but ended up flipping on the edge.

CARTHAGE, N.C. — The driver of a North Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow is okay after the truck flipped outside of the town of Carthage in Moore County late Friday night.

Capt. Rudy Allgood with the Carthage Fire Department told WCNC Charlotte the plow's driver was out working when the lights suddenly went out. Allgood said the driver thought they were still on the road, but was actually on the edge. The plow then flipped over.

Allgood reports the driver only faced minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Luckily everyone is okay. Roadway conditions are treacherous, even for those plowing the roads. Even more the reason why you should heed the song and stay home. — NCDOT (@NCDOT) January 22, 2022

Earlier in the evening, NCDOT had tweeted out a parody of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" rap, urging drivers to stay off the roads as wintry weather again rolled across the Carolinas. After someone else tweeted prayers for the plow driver, NCDOT replied confirming the driver was okay. The agency also reiterated the conditions were treacherous for everyone, even more reason for people to stay home as the snow fell and roads became slick.