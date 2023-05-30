Florida baby dies after left in hot car for hours while parents attend church

The infant was reportedly found unresponsive inside of the car and was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

PALM BAY, Fla. — An 11-month-old baby died after being left alone in a hot car for hours while the parents attended church Sunday in Palm Bay, Florida, authorities say.

The Palm Bay Police Department arrived at the Evangelical Mount of Olives Baptist Church on Babcock Street where they discovered a baby girl was left in a car for about three hours while her parents were at a church service, WKMG-TV reports.

The infant was found unresponsive inside of the car and was transported to Palm Bay Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to WOFL-TV.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement retrieved by WKMG-TV.

Police have reportedly not made any arrests and say the investigation remains ongoing. They also did not reveal the temperature inside of the car where the baby was found, but WKMG-TV reports temperatures in southern Brevard County reached 81 degrees.

According to Kids and Car Safety, there have been over 1,050 children who have died in hot cars across the country since 1990, including six deaths already recorded this year.

The CDC says parents or those responsible for children should never leave them in a parked car because vehicles can heat to very high temperatures quickly and kids are at a greater risk for a heat stroke and possibly death.

Here are other tips from the CDC for anyone who is traveling with children:

Never leave infants or children in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.

To remind yourself that a child is in the car, keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.

When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.