Florida scientists find rare bee species inhabiting new location

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Museum of Natural History scientists have found the first nest of Florida’s extraordinarily rare blue calamintha bee and added a new location to its known range: the Ocala National Forest.

Researchers made the discovery during their second field season tracking the obscure bee in Central Florida’s sand pine scrub habitats. They also confirmed the insect feeds on a second, but highly endangered, host plant.

Prior to this discovery, the blue calamintha bee was known from just four locations on Lake Wales Ridge, miles south of Ocala. However, scientists are now gaining valuable insight into the specie's range due to this latest discovery.

The bee's main home in Lake Wales Ridge is 150-miles of sand that runs down Central Florida. The region is home to unique plants and animal species, but is also one of the fastest-disappearing ecosystems in the country due to habitat fragmentation from citrus groves and neighborhoods, according to the Florida Museum.

These recent findings will help inform conservation and land management efforts and a federal assessment on whether the blue calamintha bee qualifies for protection under the Endangered Species Act.