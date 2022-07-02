It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in an Independence Day weekend "fireworks accident," CBS News reports.

The man made his way to a hospital in a private car — without his hand.

CBS Miami says emergency crews later went to the accident site and recovered his hand. The hand was then delivered to the hospital.

Sadly, a friend of the man told Local 10 surgeons were unable to reattach the hand.

Using fireworks at home with family and friends is a popular way to celebrate Independence Day. As 4th of July celebrations continue, the Broward Sheriff's Office is warning everyone to use fireworks safely. While fun to watch, they can be dangerous if not used properly.

During the pandemic, many cities canceled their large firework displays, which prompted more individuals to buy fireworks for their own light shows. In 2020, firework industry revenues nearly doubled from 2019 with $1.9 billion in sales, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

This year, public firework shows are returning to the Tampa Bay area, and inflation coupled with supply chain issues have caused the price of fireworks to rise. The American Pyrotechnics Association reported that overall costs across the firework industry are up 35%.

Despite these factors, the demand for personal fireworks continues.

In recent years, the number of firework-related injuries has exploded, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In a report, the CPSC estimated between 2006 and 2021 firework injuries climbed 25%.

In 2021, there were about 11,500 people treated in the ER for firework injuries and nine deaths. Of these injuries, 32% were burns according to the CPSC report.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue shared firework safety tips with CBS Miami: