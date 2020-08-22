Florida city manager charged with poking council member during fight

Police say Mascotte City Manager Jim Gleason had to be removed from the area.

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Police say a Florida city manager was arrested after he poked and yelled at a city council member following a vote against renewing his contract.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Mascotte City Manager Jim Gleason was charged Thursday with felony battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police responded to an argument outside the Mascotte Civic Center shortly after Wednesday’s city council meeting. Officials say Gleason was fighting with Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Brasher and her husband.

Witnesses told police Gleason began aggressively poking Brasher on the shoulder, bumping her with his chest and screaming profanities at her.

Brasher’s husband stepped in between the two. Police say Gleason had to be removed from the area.

