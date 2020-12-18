Florida diver finds massive Megladon shark tooth in Venice

Michael Nasatasio said when he saw the breathtaking discovery, he knew he had to snatch it up.

VENICE, Fla. — One diver hit the shark tooth lottery in Venice when he spotted a massive Megladon shark tooth.

Michael Nastasio, of Black Gold Fossile Charter, said the "beast" of a tooth measures just more than five inches in width and height.

The fossil charter captain shared his discovery on Facebook saying, "I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up."

Other shark teeth were hauled in on the trip but none measure up to the Megladon discovery. What a find!

