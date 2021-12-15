Florida deploying emergency crews to Kentucky to help in tornado response

In total, five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

KENTUCKY, USA — The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that the state would be deploying an All-Hazards Incident Management Team to Kentucky in order to help in tornado response efforts.

According to the governor's office, the nine-person team is compromised of people from the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Crew members are expected to help Kentucky emergency response teams as the state recovers from deadly tornadoes.

“Earlier this week, we made it clear that Florida would not hesitate to support states impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak,” wrote DeSantis in a statement. “This team is made up of dedicated public servants who are willing to work through the holidays and provide aid to a state in need. I’m proud that we’re able to deploy this team quickly and help impacted areas begin their recovery efforts.”

The governor said members of the incident management team recently were deployed in September to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida.

In total, five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Besides the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.