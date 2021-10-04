Florida first lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

"Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement Monday morning.

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians," the statement says. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state."

Casey DeSantis, a former First Coast News employee, is 41 years old. The couple married in 2010 and have 4-year-old, 3-year-old and 18-month-old children.

"Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up," Ron DeSantis said in the statement.

A champion of mental health awareness and support across the state, Casey DeSantis has helmed several initiatives to ramp up support and education for Florida students, first responders and health care workers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you're in need of resources to help you self-screen for breast cancer, you can get a free Buddy Check kit with a card to hang in your shower to remind you when and how to do a self-exam. Just call Baptist Health at 904-202-CARE, and the kit will be mailed to you at no charge.