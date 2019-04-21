LUTZ, Fla. — Update: A teen who has been missing for a week has been found safe, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. Juliana Bach, 13, was found in Hillsborough County, deputies said. No further details surrounding the circumstances of her recovery were immediately released.

Original Story:

A teen left on one of her brother's scooters and has been missing ever since, authorities say.

Juliana Bach, 13, last was seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday at her family's home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

She is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and likely was wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

Bach left on on a red pump scooter and did not have any belongings, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff”s Office at 727-847-5878 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.