Two Florida girls drove over 400 miles to see someone they met online, reports say

The two girls turned themselves into law enforcement after seeing their missing alert on TV.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Two Florida girls, whose disappearance prompted a Florida Missing Child Alert, were found 400 miles away en route to meet up with someone they met online, reports say.

CBS News confirmed that Jade Gregory, 12, and 14-year-old Khole Larsen traveled across state lines from their home in Lake Bulter to possibly meet up with a teenager in Lousiana.

Gregory had stolen her father's truck and picked up the 14-year-old before leaving for their journey, according to NBC News.

However, two only made it to Bayou La Batre, Alabama, before turning themselves into local law enforcement after seeing their missing alert on TV at a gas station.

The identity of the alleged teenager is still unknown.