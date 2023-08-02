'Heartbreaking and tragic case': 13-year-old boy dies after free-diving incident in Florida Keys

Detectives don't believe foul play was a factor in the deadly incident.

MARATHON, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a free-diving incident on Tuesday in the Florida Keys, a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office explains.

The teen was reportedly spearfishing at 3 p.m. with a friend, who is also 13 years old, in approximately 25 feet of water about 8 miles south of Duck Key. This is when what the sheriff's office calls an "incident" happened.

A good Samaritan was able to bring the teen back to shore where he was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The 13-year-old eventually died at the hospital, the agency explains in the post.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

Detectives don't believe foul play was a factor in the deadly incident. An investigation is ongoing while autopsy results are pending.