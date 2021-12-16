The man said he was against the mask mandate and decided to wear the underwear as a way to challenge it.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man was recently kicked off a flight heading to Washington D.C. after getting cheeky with the federal mask mandate, according to multiple reports.

WPTV reports that Adam Jenne was boarding a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale while wearing a pair of red women's underwear on his face. He argued that the underwear complied with federal mask rules, but the airline disagreed.

In reality, WSVN reports that Jenne was against the mask mandate and decided to wear the underwear as a way to challenge it. He would eventually be escorted off the plane.

The U.S. mandate requires travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations. President Biden earlier this month extended the mandate until mid-March.

According to WSVN, United Airlines released a statement saying Jenne was not complying with the federal mandate and were glad the issue was resolved on the ground instead of in the air. clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and they’re glad the issue was addressed on the tarmac instead of in the air.