The 65-year-old man was walking on the road when the pack attacked him.

MARIANNA, Fla. — A Florida man has been mauled to death by a pack of wild dogs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 65-year-old Donald Allen was found along a road on Wednesday, not far from the Alabama state line.

The sheriff’s office says Allen was walking on the road when the pack attacked him. The sheriff’s office said animal control is setting traps in the area in hopes of catching the dogs.

Further details were not available.

