Florida man who went viral for trapping alligator with trash can catches large snake

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: The snake in the image above isn't the snake in question.
He's back at it again.
The Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to remove an alligator from his home in Orlando is once again wrangling reptiles from his neighborhood.
In a video posted three days ago on Instagram, Eugene Bozzi is seen holding a snake with a towel outside his home. He then walks along a sidewalk with the reptile at arm's length.
"Damn snakes in the house and grass lol," the video's caption reads.
The self-proclaimed "alligator man" said he returned the snake to its home outdoors.
What's even more impressive is Bozzi was able to capture both animals wearing nothing more than a T-shirt, basketball shorts and Adidas slides. The shoe company even gave him a shout-out for his efforts.
"Some heroes wear capes, others wear slides," the company wrote.
It's looking like Bozzi may have a future in animal control.