4-year-old found dead after wandering away from family's vacation rental

Authorities said she was found by a canal located behind the VRBO home.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl who wandered away from her family's vacation rental home in Southwest Florida has been found dead, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Evelyn Geer wandered off early Friday morning from the VRBO home her family has been staying at on Barksdale Street, near Cochran and Collingswood, in Port Charlotte. She was clad only in a diaper, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities began a frantic search for the child, tapping aviation and bloodhound teams to aid in the search.

At some point during the search, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was called in to search by boat. Evelyn's body was found about an hour into FWC's search along the water edge down a canal located behind the VRBO home.

"Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.