Florida angler catches record-breaking flathead catfish

An angler has broken the record for largest flathead catfish caught in Florida.

Lavon Nowling of Santa Rosa County caught the massive fish on rod and reel with live bait in the Yellow River. It weighed 69.9 pounds and measured 48.5 inches long, with a girth of 38.25 inches.

“I’ve caught some good ones before this fish, but none of them were more than 54 pounds,” Nowling told FWC. “I’ve been fishing since I was old enough to hold a pole and have been fishing on Yellow River as long as I can remember.”

FWC biologists certified the new record. The previous record flathead catfish (69.3 pounds) was caught in 2019 on the same river.

Flathead catfish are not native, but they are found in many river systems in the Florida Panhandle. Their solitary lifestyles make them tougher to catch than other catfish.

“A state record catch is a once in a lifetime achievement for an angler,” explained Jon Fury, FWC’s Director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, in a news release. “We are pleased to award this state record to Mr. Nowling.”

