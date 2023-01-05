Florida teen admits to mass shooting threat against LGBTQ+ community at FSU, records show

The Winter Park teen told FBI agents in an interview that he did not think his post was illegal.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Central Florida teen is facing federal charges after being accused of threatening a mass shooting against the LGBTQ+ community at Florida State University, according to court documents.

Sean Michael Albert, 19, was arrested Tuesday for interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another, WCTV-News reports.

The FBI in Orlando received a tip back on Dec. 16 that "an imminent threat to life" was posted on instant messaging and social media platform, Discord, on Dec. 13. The post included a photo of an AR-15 style rifle and a threat against gay people at an address that leads to FSU on Dec. 13 by a person with the username, "BloodStainedSand#0088."

Court records presented a screenshot of the complaint which showed the post, "100 (expletive) Will Die, Cya there!" It also includes the street address for the university and the time at which the threat was intended to take place, "At 13:00 December 17, 2022."

FBI agents tracked the Discord username to an email address that was further linked to Albert's apartment address in Winter Park, Florida, records show. The address is near Full Sail University where Albert was a student.

Albert took a trip to Washington D.C. on Dec. 16 and during that time, the FBI obtained a search warrant for the teen's iPhone. Upon his return, FBI agents met Albert at Orlando International Airport, records say, and asked whether he'd voluntarily speak with them. Albert agreed.

During that interview, Albert would admit to FBI agents that they probably wanted to talk with him because "[he] made a post online that may be perceived as a mass shooting threat." Documents show he also told them that the gun in the posted threat was "an image that he had copied from a Reddit post."

Court records show FBI agents asked Albert to describe his "mindset" when creating the post to which he told them he did not believe the post was illegal, but that it was meant to be "ironic," "satirical," and "a joke."

Through the investigation, federal agents learned that Albert had a history of violence and a pattern of concerning behavior.