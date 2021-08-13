Florida toddler shoots, kills mom on Zoom call after finding gun, police say

Officers say the loaded gun was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in central Florida say a young mother is dead after her toddler found a loaded gun in their apartment.

Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on a Zoom call for work on Aug. 11 in her Altamonte Springs apartment, according to the police report.

A person on the call told police that they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise before Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call.

Officers say they responded to the apartment after receiving a 911 call from one of the Zoom participants, but their aid was not enough to save the young mother's life.

Shamaya Lynn was shot in the head by her toddler who found a loaded handgun left unsecured in the apartment, according to the police department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the sheriff's office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

There have been at least 220 unintentional shootings by children so far this year, according to EveryTown.org.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that the safest home for a child is one without guns, but if there are guns in the home, it's important to teach your kids about firearm safety.