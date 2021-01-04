Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of the road

Mom and newborn were taken to the hospital by EMS shortly after the healthy baby girl was born, according to reports.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A speeding car stopped along a South Florida highway turned into an unexpected delivery of a healthy baby girl.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol said two of its troopers helped a woman as she gave birth on the side of the road.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the two troopers stopped an SUV speeding at 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. The driver starting motioning for the troopers to come to the SUV. He reportedly told the troopers his wife was in labor and they were trying to get to the hospital in time.

One of the troopers determined Smith's contractions were only about five minutes apart and shortening, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We gotta get out and do this here,” Fleming told his wife on the troopers' dash camera video, the news outlet reported.

The troopers called EMS and helped the woman out of the SUV and onto a blanket on a grassy area on the side of the road, WESH reported. WESH says just a few minutes later, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"She's OK, she's OK, she's OK," one of the trooper's said as the little girl was born.

EMS arrived after the baby was born and took mom and newborn to the hospital, according to WESH.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing.

Viewer Discretion Advised: Seminole County- FHP Trooper Mike Allen assisted a father this morning, in delivering his daughter, on the side of the road. The SUV was stopped as it was speeding towards the hospital. Congratulations to the family on their new baby girl. #trooperlife pic.twitter.com/FH8TjsNRhi — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 30, 2021