Reports: Woman rescued naked from storm drain discovered underground again

The 43-year-old was first pulled from a Delray Beach storm drain back in March after reportedly telling investigators she was underground for three weeks.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Florida woman who was rescued from a Delray Beach storm drain in March has reportedly been found underground again--but this time in Texas.

CBS 12 reports police were searching for Lyndsey Kennedy after the 43-year-old wandered off from a Texas rehab facility that she had checked into a little more than a week prior, according to her family.

Kennedy's best friend told the news outlet that officers spotted Kennedy near a creek, but she slipped into a storm drain when they approached her.

Using a tracking app on Kennedy's phone, her family was able to ping her location and begin searching for her underground, according to CBS 12.

The news station reports that family and friends used manholes to drop bags of food and Gatorade into the storm drain in order to sustain the woman.

Then on Saturday night, Kennedy's mother said her daughter climbed out of a 6-foot drain pipe and was transported to a nearby hospital under a psychiatric hold, the CBS affiliate reports.

#UPDATE: Missing person Lyndsey Kennedy has been found safe and was taken to a local hospital.



She was last seen on May 26th in the Grand Prairie/Arlington area. pic.twitter.com/CyWnskAi2P — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) May 31, 2021

The news station reports that Kennedy suffers from psychosis and PTSD after years in an abusive relationship, according to her family.

When she was first rescued from a storm drain in South Florida back in March, Kennedy told investigators she was underground for three weeks, taking one tunnel to another, after going for a swim in a canal, according to reports from the Sun-Sentinel and NBC 6 South Florida.