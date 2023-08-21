Central Florida woman getting ready for Beyoncé concert struck by lightning

Rebecca Soto was reportedly taken to a hospital and received medical help that saved her life.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after she was struck by lightning before she was about to attend a Beyoncé concert.

Before heading out to the show, Rebecca Soto was walking her dog when she was struck by lightning, CBS Miami reports.

Rebecca and her husband Lauro Soto live in the Lake Nona area with their dog Drake, and she spent the first part of the evening getting ready for Beyoncé's night show on Tuesday, WSVN-TV says.

However, when Rebecca went to take their dog for a walk for a quick bathroom break, Lauro recalled hearing a burst of thunder out of nowhere, according to CBS Miami.

"I have never heard such a loud boom in my life. You race outside and your wife is on the sidewalk? Yes, she was lying face down. She looked completely limp." Lauro Soto told CBS Miami. "As soon as I flipped her over my first thought was that she was dead."

"A couple of bystanders came by who were running bikes or just walking by saw the frantic scene that was happening stopped and were able to help me."

Rebecca was reportedly taken to a hospital and received medical help that saved her life.