COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County officer accused of assaulting a woman while on duty earlier this year has been formally charged.

A grand jury recently indicted Andres Martinez Alcaraz on two counts of sexual assault of an inmate or person in custody, false imprisonment, sodomy, two counts of making a false statement, and five counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Criminal warrants 11Alive obtained over the summer said the alleged crime happened after midnight on May 17. Alcaraz allegedly detained the victim - who was described as transient - for questioning and put her in the back of his patrol car. The warrants said he drove them to South Cobb Drive and proceeded to assault her while still in uniform.

When Cobb County police learned of the allegations from the victim, Alcaraz was placed on administrative leave. He later resigned from the position.

Officers said the woman's statement was very credible, which led them to other evidence.

In July, Police Chief Tom Cox said he was "appalled by this person's actions."

Alcaraz had been a Cobb County police officer for four years. The chief said Alcaraz had an average number of complaints against him - the sort that officers routinely face, but he was cleared of each.

