The search for a missing 46-year-old Brunswick woman had an unfortunate ending Tuesday, March 12 when fishermen found her body in a Georgia creek.

According to a post by Glynn County EMA and Homeland Security, two local fishermen notified police they found a body in Clubbs Creek. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab identified the body as 46-year-old Nicole Wells, who had been missing.

On Feb. 20, officers responded to the Sidney Lanier Bridge and found Wells' abandoned vehicle. An investigation led them to believe Wells had jumped from the bridge to commit suicide.